Rudder drops day 2 opener of BCS Classic to Lake Creek 16-25, 18-25

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Rangers lost their first match of the BCS Volleyball Classic Friday morning to Lake Creek 16-25, 18-25. at Cougar Gym. It was just their second loss on the young season.

After having 40 kills during day one of the Classic on Thursday, Asani McGee paced Rudder with 7 kills against the Lady Lions, while Neeley Rutledge added 7 kills as well.

Rudder (12-2) will enter bracket play on Saturday after two more matches are played Friday.

