Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: San Antonio Missions National Historical Park

This week we're visiting San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

“This city was founded on these missions. The Spanish built multiple missions along the San Antonio River, five of which are still with us today,” said Paul “PT” Lathrop, Chief of Interpretation of San Antonio Missions National Historical Park

Each mission is strategically placed three miles apart along the river. 300 years ago this was the only reliable source of water in the area. It’s now a national park located right in the middle of the city not far from downtown.

“Most people think of downtown with bars and restaurants well that Riverwalk comes all the way down to each and every single one of our missions you can go from here, on foot, or bike right down to the San Antonio River,” said Lathrop.

The missions are still active Catholic parishes that hold regular services and are open to visitors during regular park hours.

“Our tours are excellent and they’re super popular and they’re every single day at 11 o’clock, and they’ll take you through the site Indians quarters and soldiers quarters and you can get all kinds of stories, past, present, and future,” said Latrhop.

“I think the most surprising thing that people learn is that we are a UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the only one in Texas, one of only a couple of dozen in the United States, putting us along with things like the Great Wall of China. The Grand Canyon, Mesa Verde the Statue of Liberty in San Antonio missions National Historical Park. It’s my job to try to bring that brand to people, to the world, to people’s attention and I think that really shocks people just how important this story is to the globe,” he said.

