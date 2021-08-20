Silver Alert issued for missing Huntsville man
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Silver Alert Friday for a missing Huntsville man.
John Treadwell, 78, was last seen around 8:30 a.m., Aug. 20, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. He was in the 60 block of Horseshoe Lake Road in Huntsville.
The sheriff’s office says Treadwell is believed to be in a brown Ford Explorer.
Anyone with information on Treadwell’s location should contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 936-435-8001
