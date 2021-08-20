Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Huntsville man

John Treadwell, 78, was last seen in the 60 block of Horseshoe Lake Drive Friday morning.
John Treadwell, 78, was last seen in the 60 block of Horseshoe Lake Drive Friday morning.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Silver Alert Friday for a missing Huntsville man.

John Treadwell, 78, was last seen around 8:30 a.m., Aug. 20, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. He was in the 60 block of Horseshoe Lake Road in Huntsville.

The sheriff’s office says Treadwell is believed to be in a brown Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information on Treadwell’s location should contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 936-435-8001

#SilverAlert The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a #SilverAlert on behalf of the Walker County Sheriff's...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, August 20, 2021

