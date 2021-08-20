Advertisement

TEA makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines, local districts continue with plans in place

Bryan and College Station ISD will continue with COVID-19 protocols in place that meet the TEA...
Bryan and College Station ISD will continue with COVID-19 protocols in place that meet the TEA updates guidelines.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISD continue to be transparent with parents by sharing positive cases through the district daily on its websites.

As of Friday Bryan ISD has reported 34 active cases, 20 of those being staff and 14 being students.

Bryan ISD COVID-19 Dashboard

College Station ISD has reported 17 positive cases, eight being students and nine being staff.

College Station ISD COVID-19 Dashboard

Earlier this month the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released 2021-2022 guidelines regarding contact tracing within the districts. The original guidelines did not require districts to contact parents if a student came in close contact with a positive case.

Those guidelines did however require districts to report positive cases to local health departments and the state.

Thursday TEA released updated guidelines that will require districts to notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in the classroom and after-school programs.

The guidance still allows report learning for students who are sick with COVID-19 or those who are quarantined due to exposure.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Bryan police identify Henderson Park shooting victims
The new Texas COVID-19 surge could be worse than anything the state has seen yet
The Carroll family filed litigation in a Brazos County court over treatment differences with...
Family who took Baylor Scott & White to court over treatment differences hopes to help others avoid their experience
A crash slowed down traffic Thursday morning on Highway 6
Highway 6 southbound back open after crash near Harvey Mitchell Parkway
Antoine Lamont Witherspoon, 24
Suspect identified in Bryan apartment complex shooting

Latest News

Left: unidentified suspect Right: William Todd Downie
Madisonville police looking for two aggravated robbery suspects
John Treadwell, 78, was last seen in the 60 block of Horseshoe Lake Drive Friday morning.
Silver Alert issued for missing Huntsville man
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Bryan police identify Henderson Park shooting victims
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blames Democrats for low vaccinations among Black residents, but more white Texans are unvaccinated