TEA makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines, local districts continue with plans in place

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISD continue to be transparent with parents by sharing positive cases through the district daily on its websites.

As of Friday Bryan ISD has reported 34 active cases, 20 of those being staff and 14 being students.

College Station ISD has reported 17 positive cases, eight being students and nine being staff.

Earlier this month the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released 2021-2022 guidelines regarding contact tracing within the districts. The original guidelines did not require districts to contact parents if a student came in close contact with a positive case.

Those guidelines did however require districts to report positive cases to local health departments and the state.

Thursday TEA released updated guidelines that will require districts to notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in the classroom and after-school programs.

The guidance still allows report learning for students who are sick with COVID-19 or those who are quarantined due to exposure.

