Texas A&M engineering team wins SAE Aero Design competition second year in a row
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M engineering team, Farmers Flight, took first place at the international SAE Aero Design competition.
This the the second year in a row that the student-led team won.
The competition challenges students to design, build and fly a radio-controlled airplane that meets a specific set of standards and mission requirements.
