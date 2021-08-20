Texas A&M engineering team wins SAE Aero Design competition second year in a row

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M engineering team, Farmers Flight, took first place at the international SAE Aero Design competition.

This the the second year in a row that the student-led team won.

The competition challenges students to design, build and fly a radio-controlled airplane that meets a specific set of standards and mission requirements.

