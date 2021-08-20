Advertisement

Texas A&M engineering team wins SAE Aero Design competition second year in a row

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M engineering team, Farmers Flight, took first place at the international SAE Aero Design competition.

This the the second year in a row that the student-led team won.

The competition challenges students to design, build and fly a radio-controlled airplane that meets a specific set of standards and mission requirements.

Farmers Flight, a student-led Texas A&M Engineering team, are world champions! For the second straight year, an Aggie...

Posted by Texas A&M University on Monday, August 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Bryan police identify Henderson Park shooting victims
The new Texas COVID-19 surge could be worse than anything the state has seen yet
The Carroll family filed litigation in a Brazos County court over treatment differences with...
Family who took Baylor Scott & White to court over treatment differences hopes to help others avoid their experience
A crash slowed down traffic Thursday morning on Highway 6
Highway 6 southbound back open after crash near Harvey Mitchell Parkway
Antoine Lamont Witherspoon, 24
Suspect identified in Bryan apartment complex shooting

Latest News

Bryan and College Station ISD will continue with COVID-19 protocols in place that meet the TEA...
TEA makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines, local districts continue with plans in place
Left: unidentified suspect Right: William Todd Downie
Madisonville police looking for two aggravated robbery suspects
John Treadwell, 78, was last seen in the 60 block of Horseshoe Lake Drive Friday morning.
Silver Alert issued for missing Huntsville man
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Bryan police identify Henderson Park shooting victims