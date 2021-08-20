Texas A&M men’s basketball program placed on probation, fined

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball program will be on probation through June 2023 after an NCAA investigation found multiple coaches violated NCAA rules on recruiting and practicing. Additionally, Texas A&M University will pay a fine of $5,000 and Head Coach Buzz Williams will be suspended for the first two regular-season games this fall.

An investigation into Williams and an unnamed assistant men’s basketball coach found that from April 2019 through June 2020, the program violated eight NCAA rules concerning practices and recruiting. According to the report, Williams, the unnamed assistant coach, Texas A&M University, and the NCAA cooperated to identify, address, and create solutions for the violations.

The men’s basketball program will also lose five paid visits for recruits in the 2021-2022 academic year.

Read the full report on the Texas A&M men’s basketball violations here.

