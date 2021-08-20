Advertisement

Texas Supreme Court temporarily allows school mask mandates to remain

FILE PHOTO: Oliver Gongora, 3, wears his mask on the first day of school at Flores-Zapata...
FILE PHOTO: Oliver Gongora, 3, wears his mask on the first day of school at Flores-Zapata Elementary on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Edinburg, Texas.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
By ERIN DOUGLAS AND JOSHUA FECHTER
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The Texas Supreme Court cleared the way Thursday for school districts to require people to wear masks in classrooms — at least for now.

For cities, counties and school districts that have defied Gov. Greg Abbott by issuing mask mandates in public schools, the Thursday ruling is a victory on a technicality: The high court left in place a Travis County judge’s temporary restraining orders against Abbott’s ban on mask mandates. The court’s order cited a provision that typically requires matters to go to an appellate court before it reaches the state’s highest civil court.

Paxton asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to overturn a series of temporary restraining orders issued by state District Judge Jan Soifer that allowed Harris County and eight school districts to mandate masks in public schools. Soifer also ruled that Abbott could not enforce his executive order banning mask mandates “against Texas independent school districts.”

The local mask mandates in public schools seek to protect school children too young to get vaccinated from COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state. Abbott, who is vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday but was not experiencing any symptoms.

The Supreme Court order is a blow for Abbott and Paxton. For the past two weeks, they have tried to beat back cities, counties and school districts that have either challenged Abbott’s order or ignored it altogether. Some 58 school districts and eight counties have instituted mask mandates of some kind, according to a list compiled by Paxton, whose office argued that the local mandates were causing “mass confusion” in Texas.

The Texas Education Agency on Thursday stated that Abbott’s mask order is not being enforced due to ongoing litigation.

As the state’s high court continues to allow other legal challenges to play out, Abbott could also soon be fighting his war against mask mandates on multiple fronts.

Abbott’s ban has sparked a federal lawsuit from a disability rights group representing 14 children alleging that Abbott’s order violates federal protections for students with disabilities because it prevents them from safely returning to in-person classes. And on Wednesday, President Joe Biden directed the U.S. Department of Education to use its civil rights enforcement authority to go after states that prevent mask mandates in public schools.

Amid the legal chaos, many school districts have abandoned plans to require masks. But others have moved forward with theirs. In a novel approach, Paris Independent School District made mask-wearing a part of the school dress code for students and employees.

Copyright 2021 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot Tuesday evening along...
Suspect in 8 hour standoff dead, trooper also shot, DPS confirms
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Double shooting at Henderson Park turns fatal
Khanh Kim Phan, 43
One arrested from crash turned homicide investigation in College Station
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot while serving a warrant on Aug. 17, 2021.
Burleson County Chief Deputy hospitalized with gunshot wound to undergo surgery
Erwin Guzman-Cruz, 18
Bryan teen accused of dealing ecstasy

Latest News

All Texas nursing home residents, staff will be tested for COVID-19
CDC adds new symptoms to COVID-19 list
First lady Melania Trump speaks at the at the National PTA Legislative Conference in...
First Lady sends blankets and gifts to sick children and medical staff
Doctors: Drugs stockpiled for executions needed for COVID-19 patients
Sites in Texas where the testing will be offered weren&amp;rsquo;t identified Wednesday....
Some Walgreens stores in Texas to offer drive-thru COVID-19 tests