This weekend in one word: HOT!

Happy Friday, Brazos Valley! It sure is a hot and steamy one at that, with most of the area sitting in the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits this afternoon. Not much relief to be seen out there for the rest of the day, but still can’t rule out a stray pop up shower/storm before the day is done. Most Friday night plans will sit on the drier side, but will still be plenty warm and muggy as you’re headed out to kick off the weekend’s plans.

Speaking of the weekend -- grab the water bottle and sunscreen for any activities you may have out and about as high pressure remains in control and temperatures climb into the upper 90s each weekend day. Plenty of sunshine is in store over the next few days with only an isolated chance for a stray shower or pop up thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. A light haze is expected to drift into the Brazos Valley for the weekend as a plume of Saharan Dust filters through Southeast Texas, with minor impacts to air quality in the forecast Saturday and into next week. Daytime highs will bump up close to that 100° mark Sunday and into the beginning of next week, ahead of a few more isolated chances for afternoon rain returning by Wednesday as high pressure loosens its grip on the Brazos Valley.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a very isolated afternoon storm chance. High: 98. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High: 99. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.