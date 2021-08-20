Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: More colorful plants that can take the Texas heat

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas prepares for what could be the hottest weekend of the year, plenty of plants are ready for the heat!

Plants like fire bush and Napier grass continue to thrive during the summer with their foliage. You can see plenty of colors even when we get close to 100 degrees outside.

Verigated tapioca plant has bright streaks on the leaves that are sure to catch your eye. It’s a tropical plant so it’s ready for your garden.

