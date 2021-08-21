Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Arlo

The energetic pup also enjoys lazy weekends.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Arlo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 20, 2021. He’s a one-and-a-half-year-old Retriever, Labrador/Mix.

Shelter employees say he arrived as a stray, so they don’t know much about his life before this month. But they say he is a pretty energetic guy.

“He’d probably enjoy a family that goes on walks around the neighborhood, but he definitely doesn’t mind a lazy weekend in the house, too.” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “He’s has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and is ready to go home with you this weekend.”

If you’re interested in adopting sweet Arlo, you can fill out an application here. Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

