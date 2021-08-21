Aggies drop opening exhibition match against No. 10 Baylor

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team opened the 2021 season with a 3-1 loss to No. 10 Baylor in an exhibition match at Reed Arena Friday night.

The Bears won the first set in a close 25-22 contest. The Aggies responded to even the match with a 25-23 win in game 2. 10th ranked Baylor used some strong runs in the next two sets, sealing the deal with 25-17 and 25-10 victories.

Texas A&M will start the regular season on August 27th against Marquette at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

