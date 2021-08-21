Aggies take on TCU Sunday

FORT WORTH, Texas – The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies continue their three-game top 10 gauntlet when they travel to Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium for Sunday’s match against the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs.

The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now via ESPN+. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live.

The Maroon & White are coming off a near-heroic performance in a 1-0 loss at No. 1 Florida State on Thursday. The Aggies took the Seminoles to the brink with Florida State scoring the game-winner in the 89th minute.

Texas A&M is the only squad in the nation to open the season with three consecutive games against teams ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Top 10. The Aggies open up with road games at No. 1 Florida State and No. 8 TCU before hosting No. 7 Clemson on August 28.

The Aggies sport the best soccer team in Texas by every tangible measure. Texas A&M boasts 468 all-time wins, 40 ahead of SMU (428) the only other squad with over 400 wins. Texas A&M’s .753 winning percentage is joined by only North Texas (.713) in exceeding the .700 mark. The Aggies’ 26 NCAA Tournament appearances nearly matches the combined total of the No. 2 and No. 3 teams on the Lone Star list – Texas (14) and SMU (13).

Since the Aggies fired up the program in 1993, Texas A&M is 13-0-0 against the Horned Frogs. The teams met last season with the Maroon & White topping then-No. 3 TCU, 1-0, with Lauren Gezcik scoring a 57th minute goal with assists by Macie Kolb and Barbara Olivieri and Kenna Caldwell making three saves in goal. Prior to that, the teams had two meetings in the NCAA Tournament, including the Aggies beating TCU, 1-0, in a first round match in Fort Worth in 2016 and, 2-0, in a second round match in Knoxville in 2018. The Aggies own an eight-match shutout streak in the series dating back to 1999.

Last season, Texas A&M’s then-freshmen accounted for a whopping 18 of the team’s 33 goals through 17 matches. Olivieri, a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week, led the team with eight goals. Laney Carroll, Geczik and Taylor Pounds added three goals apiece. Kate Colvin notched her first tally in the SEC Tournament semifinal match against Vanderbilt. Those newcomers also accounted for 10 of the team’s 26 assists.

Texas A&M boasts a returning All-American in Karlina Sample and two All-Southeast Region performers in Sample and Olivieri. Other key players among the 19 returnees are defenders Katie Smith (1,560) and Kolb (1,549) who paced the team in minutes played in 2020-21.