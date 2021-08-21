Attempted child abduction in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 8-year-old boy was almost abducted Saturday morning in front of his home in Grimes County, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the boy was taking out the trash to a roadside trash bin at the 14000 block of County Road 304 when an older model white Ford pickup pulled into his home’s driveway.

A white male described to have a mustache, wearing blue jeans, a blue jean button-up jacket, and Nike shoes, unknown to the 8-year-old boy, approached the child and asked him to get into the truck, according to officials.

The boy refused, and when he refused, the man dropped a baggie onto the ground, according to Grimes County Deputies. When the boy tried to pick up the baggie and hand it back to the male, he grabbed the child by the arm and told him to get in the truck, according to officials.

Deputies say the boy was able to pull away, which caused the man to return to his vehicle.

The truck left the residence and traveled northbound on County Road 304 towards the Stoneham area, according to authorities.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says they heavily patrolled the area but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 936-873-2151.

