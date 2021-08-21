College Station wins the BCS Classic volleyball tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Today was final day of the BCS Volleyball Classic and a couple of in-town rivals, A&M Consolidated and College Station met in the Gold Bracket semi-finals.

The Cougars dominated the first set 25-15 and won the second set 25-18. After winning the semi-finals 2-0 , College Station advanced to the Championship match against Lake Creek.

In set one, College Station won 25-23. The Lions would then win set two, forcing a third game, 25-21. In the third, the Cougars escaped the Lions 25-23 and won the championship match 2-1.

College Station will play next at Paetow on August 24th.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.