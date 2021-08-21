Governor Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott says he is now testing negative for COVID-19.
Abbott says his case of the virus was mild and quick due to him already being vaccinated.
“I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one,” said Abbott.
He says his wife, Cecilia Abbott, The First Lady of Texas, has continued to test negative.
In a tweet, the Governor says he will continue to stay in quarantine as recommended by his doctors.
The Governor first tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, according to a statement from Mark Miner, Office of the Governor Communications Director.
