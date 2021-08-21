Governor Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott says he is now testing negative for COVID-19.

Abbott says his case of the virus was mild and quick due to him already being vaccinated.

“I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one,” said Abbott.

I am now testing negative for Covid.



I am told that my infection was brief & mild because of the vaccination I received.



I will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors.



And, I will keep working on issues affecting Texas.



God bless you all.

And God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/VOqpUCONKS — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 21, 2021

He says his wife, Cecilia Abbott, The First Lady of Texas, has continued to test negative.

In a tweet, the Governor says he will continue to stay in quarantine as recommended by his doctors.

The Governor first tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, according to a statement from Mark Miner, Office of the Governor Communications Director.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.