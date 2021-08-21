Advertisement

Governor Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott(Associated Press)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott says he is now testing negative for COVID-19.

Abbott says his case of the virus was mild and quick due to him already being vaccinated.

“I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one,” said Abbott.

He says his wife, Cecilia Abbott, The First Lady of Texas, has continued to test negative.

In a tweet, the Governor says he will continue to stay in quarantine as recommended by his doctors.

The Governor first tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, according to a statement from Mark Miner, Office of the Governor Communications Director.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carroll family filed litigation in a Brazos County court over treatment differences with...
Family who took Baylor Scott & White to court over treatment differences hopes to help others avoid their experience
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Bryan police identify Henderson Park shooting victims
Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M men’s basketball program placed on probation, fined
Daniel Pineda, 35, and Stephanie Reyes, 36
Law enforcement makes several drug dealing arrests across BCS Thursday
The new Texas COVID-19 surge could be worse than anything the state has seen yet

Latest News

Volunteers clean and restore historic Canaan Cemetery in Bryan
Local DAR chapter and families clean and restore historic Canaan Cemetery
Grace has made landfall, New England prepares for Henri
Grace weakens to a disturbance, New England prepares for Henri
Attempted child abduction in Grimes County
We continue to monitor both Grace and Henri heading into the weekend.
Grace strengthens into major hurricane, New England prepares for Henri