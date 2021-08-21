Grace makes landfall along the Mexico coastline, New England prepares for Henri

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grace made landfall as a Category 3 major hurricane along the coast of Mexico near Tecolutla, Mexico, early Saturday morning while Tropical Storm Henri continues to track northward towards parts of New England.

HURRICANE GRACE

As of the early morning update from the National Hurricane Center, Grace continues to move farther inland over Eastern Mexico, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to that part of the globe.

Here is the latest information on Hurricane Grace as of the Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure ~ 60 miles ENE of Mexico City, Mexico 90 mph WSW at 14 mph 980 mb

Forecasters note that Grace is expected to continue moving farther inland and reach central Mexico later in the day Saturday. The storm is already down to a Category 1 hurricane as weakening has already taken place as the storm moves inland. Additional weakening is expected as Grace moves over the mountains of Mexico Saturday, and the system is forecasted to weaken into a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon and then dissipate Saturday night or Sunday.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

Henri continues to churn northward early this weekend. A mix of Tropical Storm Warnings, Hurricane Warnings and Watches, and Storm Surge Warnings and Watches are now in effect for portions of southern New England.

Here is the latest information on Henri as of the Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure ~ 200 miles SE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina 70 mph NNE at 12 mph 993 mb

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that Henri is expected to become a hurricane by the end of the day Saturday. The system is expected to make landfall in Long Island or southern New England on Sunday.

Impacts from Henri could include dangerous storm surge, high winds, and heavy rainfall in the amounts of 3 to 6 inches over Long Island and New England Sunday into Monday, with localized totals upwards of 10 inches possible.

Definitely a storm worth monitoring very closely over the weekend, as it could be a significant situation for folks in the Northeast.

The most recent landfalling #hurricane in southern New England is Hurricane Bob (1991) which made landfall in Rhode Island as a Category 2 hurricane. #Henri pic.twitter.com/ZsUgijDmMC — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 20, 2021

