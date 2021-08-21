Advertisement

Grace makes landfall along the Mexico coastline, New England prepares for Henri

A combination of Tropical Storm Warnings, Hurricane Watches, Warnings, and Storm Surge Watches, Warnings in effect for parts of New England.
Grace has made landfall, New England prepares for Henri
Grace has made landfall, New England prepares for Henri
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grace made landfall as a Category 3 major hurricane along the coast of Mexico near Tecolutla, Mexico, early Saturday morning while Tropical Storm Henri continues to track northward towards parts of New England.

HURRICANE GRACE

As of the early morning update from the National Hurricane Center, Grace continues to move farther inland over Eastern Mexico, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to that part of the globe.

Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center
Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center

Here is the latest information on Hurricane Grace as of the Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 60 miles ENE of Mexico City, Mexico90 mphWSW at 14 mph980 mb

Forecasters note that Grace is expected to continue moving farther inland and reach central Mexico later in the day Saturday. The storm is already down to a Category 1 hurricane as weakening has already taken place as the storm moves inland. Additional weakening is expected as Grace moves over the mountains of Mexico Saturday, and the system is forecasted to weaken into a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon and then dissipate Saturday night or Sunday.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

Henri continues to churn northward early this weekend. A mix of Tropical Storm Warnings, Hurricane Warnings and Watches, and Storm Surge Warnings and Watches are now in effect for portions of southern New England.

Here is the latest information on Henri as of the Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 200 miles SE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina70 mphNNE at 12 mph993 mb

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that Henri is expected to become a hurricane by the end of the day Saturday. The system is expected to make landfall in Long Island or southern New England on Sunday.

Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center
Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center

Impacts from Henri could include dangerous storm surge, high winds, and heavy rainfall in the amounts of 3 to 6 inches over Long Island and New England Sunday into Monday, with localized totals upwards of 10 inches possible.

Definitely a storm worth monitoring very closely over the weekend, as it could be a significant situation for folks in the Northeast.

The new Texas COVID-19 surge could be worse than anything the state has seen yet

