Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Last season the Navasota Rattlers football team went 6-3 in the regular season and then lost in the third round of playoffs.

This season the Rattlers are determined to build off of last season’s success to make it past the third round and hopefully farther.

“Excited to build on what we started last year and then hopefully move past that and keep moving forward,” said head coach Casey Dacus.

Navasota has several key returning starters back including offensive MVP of their district, quarterback JaMar. They also return their top three receivers: Xavier Steptoe, John Lee, and Keshon Wilson. Defensively, their best linebacker, Jaylen Myles, returns.

“We have a lot of returning seniors that already know most of the plays and I think the lower class can build off of that because we have a lot of teachers,” said senior receiver John Lee.

Navasota will kick off their 2021 season on August 27th at Wharton.

