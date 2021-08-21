Advertisement

Iola volleyball falls in silver bracket championship match in BCS Classic

Both the Iola Lady Bulldogs and Fort Bend Christian Lady Eagles huddle up before their silver...
Both the Iola Lady Bulldogs and Fort Bend Christian Lady Eagles huddle up before their silver bracket championship match in the inaugural BCS Volleyball Classic.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team lost to Fort Bend Christian 25-20, 25-17 in the Silver Bracket Championship Match in the inaugural BCS Classic at The Armory (Rudder High School) Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Bulldogs started out strong taking an early 2-1 lead in the first set and keeping things close throughout the set. The Lady Eagles pulled away to take a 22-17 lead. Iola rallied to pull within 3, 23-20, but the Lady Eagles closed the set with two straight points. Fort Bend Christian sealed the deal winning game two of the best-of-three match.

Division 2A Iola beat bigger schools, Belton and Porter, in order to advance to the championship match in the silver bracket.

The Lady Bulldogs will be on the road to play Snook on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carroll family filed litigation in a Brazos County court over treatment differences with...
Family who took Baylor Scott & White to court over treatment differences hopes to help others avoid their experience
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Bryan police identify Henderson Park shooting victims
Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M men’s basketball program placed on probation, fined
Daniel Pineda, 35, and Stephanie Reyes, 36
Law enforcement makes several drug dealing arrests across BCS Thursday
The new Texas COVID-19 surge could be worse than anything the state has seen yet

Latest News

Aggie professional Athing Mu advanced past the U.S. Olympic Trials 800m first round Thursday...
Mu Betters Own American 800m Record in Diamond League Debut
BCS Classic
College Station wins the BCS Classic volleyball tournament
Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers
Aggies take on TCU Sunday