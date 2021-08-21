Iola volleyball falls in silver bracket championship match in BCS Classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team lost to Fort Bend Christian 25-20, 25-17 in the Silver Bracket Championship Match in the inaugural BCS Classic at The Armory (Rudder High School) Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Bulldogs started out strong taking an early 2-1 lead in the first set and keeping things close throughout the set. The Lady Eagles pulled away to take a 22-17 lead. Iola rallied to pull within 3, 23-20, but the Lady Eagles closed the set with two straight points. Fort Bend Christian sealed the deal winning game two of the best-of-three match.

Division 2A Iola beat bigger schools, Belton and Porter, in order to advance to the championship match in the silver bracket.

The Lady Bulldogs will be on the road to play Snook on Tuesday.

