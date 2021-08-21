More hot & steamy weather in store to kick off the upcoming week

Hello high pressure! A big blue “H” has settled in near Southeast Texas Saturday, meaning the hot and humid conditions are in place this afternoon. Daytime highs have been able to reach for the mid-to-upper 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. We’ve sat quiet on PinPoint Radar so far, but can’t completely rule out a very stray pop-up shower before the sun goes down. Other than that, warm and muggy conditions will stick with us into any Saturday evening plans!

As high pressure conditions to dominate our weather pattern through the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of the upcoming week, more of the same weather conditions are in the works for the next few days. Thermometers will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s in the afternoons after starting off the mornings in the mid-to-upper 70s. Although the current plan (which we’ll need to monitor and may need to adjust) is to keep the official daytime high at Easterwood Airport just below the 100° mark, the feels-like temperatures each afternoon look to reach into the triple digits for a good portion of the area, so continue to stay hydrated and practice heat safety!

While this area of high pressure starts to loosen it’s tight grip on the Brazos Valley by the middle-to-end of next week, available moisture and a few disturbances swinging around the system may help a daily chance for a few showers and thunderstorms make their way back into the forecast for the afternoons. Stay tuned!

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny. High: 99. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

