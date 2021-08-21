Youth Rodeo returns to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Youth Rodeo Association made its return to the Brazos Expo Center for the 50th annual rodeo Friday.

Kids of all ages from across the Lone Star State are competing in over 30 events.

The event features calf, steer and bull riding, steer wrestling, goat tying, chute dogging, and much more.

The Youth Rodeo Association is a nonprofit organization that focuses on promoting the sport of rodeo to interested young Americans. Youth Rodeo Association president Jesse Byler says rodeo builds character in kids and teaches them life skills.

“I think rodeo is great for the youth. I’ve been involved with this for over 40 years. My dad and my brother were both presidents,” said Byler. “Rodeo, in general, is great for the kids because you know where your kid is every Friday and Saturday night. And it gives them responsibility. It keeps them active. It teaches them a lot of self-discipline to take care of their animals not only on the weekends at the rodeo but all week long, getting ready for them ready for the rodeo.

Events kicked off Friday night and will resume on Saturday at 11 am and Sunday at 10 am.

The first YRA rodeo is in Bryan, Texas call in to enter or join YRA is Tuesday ,August 17th from 5-9pm at 713-501-8843.... Posted by Youth Rodeo Association on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.