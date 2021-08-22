Bryan man charged with DWI, other charges, after crashing into tree near school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing his 3rd DWI and a list of other charges following an incident that ended with the defendant crashing his car into a tree near a school.

Bryan police say they were called to a home Saturday night in the 900 block of Muckleroy Street for a disturbance involving a weapon.

The complainant, in this case, said he was threatened by Nathaniel Phillips, 66, during a verbal altercation the two were having. The man claimed Phillips attempted to cut him with a knife, then left and said he was going to return with a gun.

As police were at the home speaking with the victim, Phillips reportedly drove by the house and then sped away when police saw him. Police went after Phillips and found him after he crashed into a tree near Neal Elementary school.

Inside the car, police said they found a knife and handgun. Phillips admitted to having a couple of beers prior to the crash.

Phillips was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, resisting search, terroristic threat, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In a memo to the judge, police requested that a higher bail be set for Phillips.

Police said Phillips has previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated four times and has been arrested for DWI five times. He also has 27 previous arrests in Brazos County for offenses including attempted homicide, multiple aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous drug, obstruction/retaliation, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The memo by police goes on to say, ”Phillips’ continued reckless behavior shows that the leniency he has been shown has not changed his behavior, nor has it aided in the safety of those around him. His pattern of behavior indicates that he will continue to violate the law in a manner that threatens the safety of others.”

On Sunday afternoon Phillips remained in jail on bonds totaling more than $110,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.