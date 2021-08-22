Advertisement

College Station man arrested after crash in Downtown Bryan

Police say the driver struck a railroad crossing sign in Downtown Bryan. It’s his third DWI arrest, according to jail records.
Anthony McGuire is accused of crashing his vehicle into a railroad crossing sign Saturday morning in Downtown Bryan.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested this weekend after police say he struck a railroad crossing sign in Downtown Bryan.

It happened at E. 32nd Street and Main Street just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to an arrest report, Anthony Jerome McGuire, 42, was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan police say as they were investigating the crash, McGuire had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He appeared to be confused and asked multiple times what happened to his vehicle. Police said there was marijuana residue along the floorboard of the vehicle and a cigarette that appeared wet and emitted the odor of PCP.

When police asked McGuire if he had used PCP recently, he responded by saying he was an addict and uses it constantly.

According to online jail records, this is the third DWI arrest in Brazos county for McGuire. He’s also been booked into the Brazos County jail more than three dozen times for a variety of criminal charges since 1996.

He remained in jail Sunday afternoon on bonds totaling $50,000.

