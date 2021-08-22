Hometown Heroes: Brenham Cubs

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham football team went 6-3 in the regular season last year and starts 2021 with high expectations.

The Cubs will have a lot of speed and athleticism returning, including the dynamic all-district secondary with track star Eric Hemphill and Kaden Watts.

Brenham has become a mainstay in the playoffs, going every year since 2003. But last season the Cubs fell in the bi-district round to Marble Falls. That first-round exit left a bad taste in their mouth, and the Cubs are ready to come back stronger.

”I think we got kind of lax because we were playing so good, and went into the playoffs and got shocked a little bit,” explained Brenham senior quarterback Steven Stackhouse. “It hurt, but I feel like we learned from it and this year we’re going to bounce back,” Stackhouse added.

“I just want to go far this time, Brenham senior defensive back/wide receiver Kaden Watts said. “I don’t really want to lose, just go harder. Each and every day practice harder. Each and every day go hard. Do the little things right,” Watts added.

“I’m really excited,” Brenham senior defensive back/wide receiver Eric Hemphill III exclaimed. “We have a chip on our shoulder this year with last year losing in the first round. We’re just coming with more intensity and taking it one game at a time really,” Hemphill added.

Brenham kicks off its 2021 campaign this Friday on the road at Magnolia West.

