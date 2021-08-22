Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Huntsville Hornets

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTVSILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville football has become a perennial playoff team under head coach Rodney Southern. The Hornets have played in the postseason each of the past four years, and have made it three rounds deep the past two years.

Huntsville went 10-0 in the 2020 regular season, but they’ll need to reload after losing 9 starters on the defensive side of the ball. Even after having to replace such a stout defense, the Hornets still have high expectations for this year.

”We’ve got to take the next step,” explained Huntsville Head Coach Rodney Southern. “We’ve got to get out of this region. This region has played for a state championship the past four years. So we’ve got to be able to get out of this region and take that next step which is probably the most difficult step this program will take,” Southern added.

“Our expectations are to get past the third round in the playoffs,” stated Huntsville senior quarterback Anthony Wilson. “It’s going to take sacrifice. We’ve just got to play together, play tough, play fast, play physical, like any other team,” Wilson added.

“We’ve got to stay focused, stay as a team, play together, and play at a fast pace,” Huntsville senior linebacker Calvin Simmons said.

The Hornets kick off the 2021 season at home against Houston Worthing this Friday.

