Advertisement

Major credit card processor reports nationwide outage

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the nation’s largest credit card processors is reporting an outage affecting customers all over the United States.

TSYS first reported its systems were down at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. Twenty minutes later, the company said it had identified the problem and was working on a fix.

Businesses from restaurants to ballparks took to social media to inform customers that they were not able to accept credit card payments at the current time.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the outage or when service will be restored.

TSYS says it serves more than 80,000 retail customers around the country.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carroll family filed litigation in a Brazos County court over treatment differences with...
Family who took Baylor Scott & White to court over treatment differences hopes to help others avoid their experience
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Bryan police identify Henderson Park shooting victims
Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M men’s basketball program placed on probation, fined
Daniel Pineda, 35, and Stephanie Reyes, 36
Law enforcement makes several drug dealing arrests across BCS Thursday
The new Texas COVID-19 surge could be worse than anything the state has seen yet

Latest News

Grace has made landfall, New England prepares for Henri
New England braces for Henri, Grace weakens
Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID