Three killed in fiery crash in Limestone County

PRAIRIE HILL, Texas (KBTX) - Three people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash along US 84 near Prairie Hill in Limestone County, according to state troopers.

Investigators say around 2:20 a.m., for an unknown reason, a Kia Optima traveling westbound was driving on the wrong side of the roadway and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima traveling eastbound, causing the Nissan to become fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Kia, a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second passenger of the Kia was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will release identification of the driver and passenger of the Nissan after the next of kin have been notified. The investigation is still ongoing.

