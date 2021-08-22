Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island

WESTERLY, Rhode Island (KBTX) - At 12:15pm EDT, Tropical Storm Henri made official landfall on the coast of Rhode Island. Confirmation of the center of the tropical system was made from Hurricane Hunter, radar, and surface observation data.

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft, NOAA Doppler weather radars, and surface observations indicate that the center of Tropical Storm Henri made landfall along the coast of Rhode Island near Westerly at approximately 1215 PM EDT this afternoon. At the time of landfall, maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 60 mph.

A nearby weather observation station near Point Judith, Rhode Island measured a sustained wind of 57 mph and a gust of 70 mph. The center of Henri passed over Block Island, Rhode Island around 11am EDT.

Portions of the Massachusettes and Long Island coasts are expected to reach storm surge levels of 2 to 4 feet. Newport, Rhode Island reported 1 foot of storm surge at 11am EDT, with water reported in the streets of the city.

Tropical storm wind conditions are expected to continue into the night across portions of New England. 3″ to 6″ of rainfall is expected over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania Sunday and Monday. Localized totals up to 1 foot are expected. The risk for a few tornadoes also exists for parts of southern New England.

Tropical Storm #Henri has made landfall nearly Westerly, Rhode Island - the first named storm to make landfall in Rhode Island since #Hurricane Bob in 1991. pic.twitter.com/3MfGqNwOaJ — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 22, 2021

