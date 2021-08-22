Advertisement

Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island

The storm had measured maximum sustained winds up to 60mph at landfall
Tropical Storm Henri made landfall around midday Sunday on the Rhode Island coast
Tropical Storm Henri made landfall around midday Sunday on the Rhode Island coast(NOAA)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WESTERLY, Rhode Island (KBTX) - At 12:15pm EDT, Tropical Storm Henri made official landfall on the coast of Rhode Island. Confirmation of the center of the tropical system was made from Hurricane Hunter, radar, and surface observation data.

A nearby weather observation station near Point Judith, Rhode Island measured a sustained wind of 57 mph and a gust of 70 mph. The center of Henri passed over Block Island, Rhode Island around 11am EDT.

Portions of the Massachusettes and Long Island coasts are expected to reach storm surge levels of 2 to 4 feet. Newport, Rhode Island reported 1 foot of storm surge at 11am EDT, with water reported in the streets of the city.

Tropical storm wind conditions are expected to continue into the night across portions of New England. 3″ to 6″ of rainfall is expected over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania Sunday and Monday. Localized totals up to 1 foot are expected. The risk for a few tornadoes also exists for parts of southern New England.

