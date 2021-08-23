Bryan residents, now is the time to weigh in on how your tax dollars will be spent next year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Now is your chance to weigh in on the proposed budget for the City of Bryan.

The proposed property tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022 maintains the current property tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 of assessed valuation. However, because property values are increasing, the city expects more tax dollars will be raised in the next fiscal year.

Therefore, many departments are seeing a proposed budget increase for FY2022.

Some highlights include the following:

A proposed 3.4 percent budget increase for the Bryan Police Department

A proposed 3.9 percent increase for the Bryan Fire Department

A proposed 14.5 percent increase for the Bryan municipal court system

A proposed 39.2 percent increase for the Bryan engineering services department, including the salary for an additional engineer inspector for building/infrastructure inspections

The full proposed budget for FY2022 can be found here.

Bryan residents are invited to a public hearing on the budget proposal Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the City of Bryan Municipal Office Building.

Residents may also write in comments via email to wsmith@bryantx.gov or by fax at (979) 209-5095. Any written comments will be included with information provided to the Bryan City Council for their consideration.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.