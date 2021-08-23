BVSO’s string quartet delivers second performance of free summer Chamber Music Series

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra held its second performance for its free summer Chamber Music Series Sunday evening.

The string quartet was center stage for the latest performance at the Pavilion at Lake Walk. They played music originating from countries all over the world.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone, no matter what, to be able to enjoy this fantastic symphony, have a good time, and get together with your family,” BVSO Executive Director Mary Koeninger said.

The BVSO’s 40th season is set to begin October 17. Season tickets are already on sale, but single concert tickets go on sale for the first time Monday.

”Our classical concerts are going to be incredible,” Koeninger said. “Sasha Cooke, one of the people who was in the Chopin International Competition, and then of course we have our Pops Series. It’s going to consist of Queen, an incredible tribute band, and the same thing in April - ABBA: The Concert.”

The third and final performance of the summer chamber series is set for September 19 at 7 p.m. It will feature the BVSO percussion quartet at the Pavilion at Lake Walk, and just like the first two performances in the series, it will be free to the public.

To purchase season or single concert tickets for the BVSO’s 40th season, click here.

