City of Madisonville, Workforce Solutions hosting job fair Tuesday

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Madisonville and Brazos Valley Workforce Solutions will be hosting a career fair this week.

Potential employees can show up Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Kimbro Center in Downtown Madisonville at 10 a.m.

Organizers say many employers will be hiring on the spot and multiple long-term career opportunities will also be available.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is also taking part in the career fair and organizers say they’re looking to fill multiple positions.

