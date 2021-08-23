College Station ISD to offer free lunch to all students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD announced Monday the district will offer free lunches to all students, no matter their income eligibility.

Most years, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements o qualify for free or reduced-price meals. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year, according to the district.

District officials say the typical requirements will likely be implemented in the next school year. CSISD will process household applications during the 2021-2022 school year to ensure students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals during the first 30 days of the 2022-2023 school year.

Students that qualify for free or reduced-price meals are in households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR). The child also qualifies if they’re a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.

For more information on free and reduced-price meals, click here.

