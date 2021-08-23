Advertisement

Crash involving mail truck disrupts traffic

The scene has been cleared
The crash involving a mail truck occurred at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Welsh Avenue.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police were on the scene of a crash that happened at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Welsh Avenue, Monday afternoon.

A mail truck was traveling eastbound on Harvey Mitchell and another vehicle was traveling westbound. Police say the vehicle turned left to go south on Welsh, colliding with the mail truck.

The driver of the mail truck was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the other car is being cited for failure to yield right of way.

Police say the scene is cleared.

