Dancing near 100° these next few days

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
High pressure is hanging around Texas for a few days, keeping the sky generally cloud-free and helping to nudge temperatures a bit hotter by the afternoon hours. For Bryan-College Station, it has been 355 days since the last official triple-digit reading at Easterwood Airport (September 1st, 2020). That streak may wobble, but as of now it looks like it should hold for a while longer. Afternoon highs are slated between 98° and 99° through Wednesday -- however, a few locations in the Brazos Valley may tip that 100° mark on any of these afternoons. Good news about this heat? Humidity will play a role, but not in as much of an overbearing way as normal for this time of the year. Heat index values are expected to run around 105° through mid-week.

For the back half of the week, cloud cover is expected to increase and a few scattered spots of rain may develop in the afternoon heat. Attention will be focused on the Gulf of Mexico where a few features of interest may take shape. The first, a slug of tropical moisture running west along the Gulf Coast and arriving in Southeast Texas by Friday. Chance for tropical development with the feature seems low but could enhance a rain chance. The second feature is the potential of a defined tropical system reaching the Southern Gulf by mid-to-late weekend. As of what we currently know, high pressure returning to the state at the same time should move whatever this area of interest will or won’t be toward the Western Gulf of Mexico and inland between South Texas and Mexico. Overall concerns are low at this time, but there are many unknowns that will keep a watchful eye here through early next week.

Monday: Mainly sunny. High: 98. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High: 99. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 78. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

