COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a crash caused a delay on the Highway 6 feeder road at William D. Fitch Parkway.

The turnaround from the southbound feeder road to the northbound feeder road was closed.

According to police, a van ran off the roadway and they shut down the road so they could tow it away.

Officers are currently onscene of a crash at William D Fitch and Highway 6. Currently the turn around to go from the southbound feeder road to get on the northbound feeder road is closed. Please avoid the area if possible.



August 23, 2021

