Henri dumps more rain, area of interest in Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend saw the landfall and subsequent weakening of two systems, and we are already watching a couple more areas for additional development.

Henri continues to dump rain in already water-logged areas as it very slowly moves eastward through southern New England. Additional weakening is expected, and the flash flooding threat should decrease greatly after today.

Elsewhere, the NHC has tagged an area of “disturbed weather” in the far southeastern Caribbean Sea that will slowly move westward over the course of the week and into the weekend.

Model data has been pretty insistent on spinning up a minorly organized system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend/next week, but it is important not to take that consistency as gospel just yet. Still, the concern is minimal for the Brazos Valley at this point, but it will be worth watching over the course of the week. In the meantime, we wait and see if we can get to the triple digits for a day or two ahead of our next rain chance starting Wednesday.

Long way to go, but keeping tabs on the Caribbean / Gulf this week & weekend@NHC_Atlantic odds currently at 30% for development over next 5 days



Forecast models in agreement for development in S. Gulf & currently project a move to Western Gulf



Nothing certain but worth an eye pic.twitter.com/0gkH0qYINi — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 23, 2021

