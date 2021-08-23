Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: A&M Consolidated Tigers

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers will look to make their 39th trip to the playoff this season. In 2020 the Tigers went 8-3 and advanced to the bi-district round of the playoffs.

This year the Tigers do have experience on the team but they will have to replace their quarterback, kicker and punter. Brodie Daniel who played wide receiver for Consol last season is expected to the be the Tigers’ starting quarterback this year.

Winning a district championship is the goal for A&M Consolidated this season and the Tigers can do do that with the chemistry they have this season. “I feel like what we really learned about last year was chemistry takes you so much further than talent,” said Tiger linebacker/tight end Tyndall McNamara. “We had more talent last year but the chemistry we have this year, we’re super tight.” Consol offensive lineman Rhett Larson added, “I think we’ll be a lot better this year. We’ve got to bond more and we’ve been hitting the weight room hard. We’ve got some young guys but they’re going to step up.”

A&M Consolidated is scheduled to open the 2021 season August 27 at home against Waco High.

