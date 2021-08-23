Advertisement

Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say

Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The next host of “Jeopardy” is Mayim Bialik. Well, temporarily, anyway.

Sources at the show say Bialik has been tapped to tape several weeks’ worth of the game show.

That comes after recently selected host Mike Richards stepped down after offensive remarks he previously made on a podcast surfaced.

Bialik had been slated to only host “Jeopardy!” prime time specials before stepping in to host the main show.

But it may not be so temporary.

One source said Sony executives are considering making her permanent host if she can figure out how to work on the show while also shooting her Fox sit-com “Call Me Kat.”

Bialik is best known for her starring roles on “Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom.”

She took more than a decade off from acting when she graduated high school and earned a PhD in neuroscience.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash along US 84 near Prairie Hill in...
Three killed in fiery crash in Limestone County
Anthony McGuire is accused of crashing his vehicle into a railroad crossing sign Saturday...
College Station man arrested after crash in Downtown Bryan
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
FDA urges people not to take animal worm drug to treat or prevent COVID-19
Police asked the judge to set a higher bond for the man who has been arrested more than two...
Bryan man charged with DWI, other charges, after crashing into tree near school
Attempted child abduction in Grimes County

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
Proud Boys leader Tarrio sentenced for burning BLM banner, weaons charge
Five puppies were rescued from a 65-foot dry water well near Franklinton, Louisiana.
VIDEO: 5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry well in Louisiana
Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb was put on a ventilator after having an emergency c-section.
Mom of 3 clings to life, battling COVID-19 after emergency C-section
DPS troopers confirm a Burleson County deputy was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of...
Burleson County standoff suspect tied to Somerville armed robbery
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well