This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Tim Goff.

By Cliff Wallace
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Tim Goff, a Paramedic with St Joseph Hospital.

Tim always goes above and beyond to help the people of Burleson and Brazos County. He has also served as the fire chief for Caldwell. When he is not serving his community he enjoys his time with family and working on cars.

We salute this week’s First Responder, Tim Goff.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

