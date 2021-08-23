Tip-toeing close to the century mark before scattered downpours return

High-pressure sitting on top of Texas kept skies blue and temperatures to kick off the work & school week. That same quiet-weather-making feature will be in place Tuesday but starts to slide west late tomorrow before drifting north of Texas by Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to run near the 100° mark for another afternoon or two but should be a few shades shy of reaching the milestone (which would be a first for the year if 100° was tipped). Heat index values run between 104° and 106° with the afternoon heat.

As high pressure moves away, the atmosphere gets a shot of tropical moisture in the mid-levels. That will help to re-introduce afternoon and evening showers, thunderstorms, and downpours on an isolated 30% to 40% basis to close out the week. Added cloud cover and the prospect for rain should help keep daytime highs to the low and mid-90s Thursday through the weekend. Not a wash-out by any means, but another stretch of days to keep an eye on splashy rain and lightning drifting through. Something of note looking ahead: the National Hurricane Center has place medium odds for tropical development over the Caribbean later in the week. A tropical feature seems plausible in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. For now, something to monitor for the Texas Coastline. Any impacts -- if they were to occur -- would likely not arrive until early-to-mid next week.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: Calm.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High: 99. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 78. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain by evening. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.