Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations cost US health care system $2.3 billion, report says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Analysts say hospitalizing unvaccinated people is costing the U.S. health system billions of dollars.

A Kaiser Family Foundation report found the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization is around $20,000.

The foundation also looked at government data and found that 113,000 hospitalizations could have been prevented in June and July.

That means more than $2 billion could have been saved during those two months if those people had been vaccinated.

The foundation says these figures are likely an understatement of the entire burden put on the health care system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash along US 84 near Prairie Hill in...
Three killed in fiery crash in Limestone County
Anthony McGuire is accused of crashing his vehicle into a railroad crossing sign Saturday...
College Station man arrested after crash in Downtown Bryan
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
FDA urges people not to take animal worm drug to treat or prevent COVID-19
Police asked the judge to set a higher bond for the man who has been arrested more than two...
Bryan man charged with DWI, other charges, after crashing into tree near school
Attempted child abduction in Grimes County

Latest News

A car was tossed like a toy by strong floodwaters that ravages Waverly, Tenn., on Saturday.
RAW: Flood causes destruction in Tennessee
Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Crews search for missing in Tennessee deluge that killed 22
Bryan residents, now is the time to weigh in on how your tax dollars will be spent next year
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll