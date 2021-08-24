Awfully close to 100 today, but changes coming soon

Could we do it today? Most definitely. Will we? Great question! We’ll be going for a degree shy of the triple digit mark today, but this is probably the best overall chance we’ve had so far this year. Obviously between 99 and 100, it’ll feel about the same, but it would be nice to be able to say August never gave us a triple digit reading, and it looks like this may be the closest we get through the end of the month. Either way, keep all the cooldown methods you’ve got memorized by now for any outdoor afternoon plans: It’ll be toasty!

High pressure slides off to the north and west after today. That should be enough to bring us some slightly cooler air, and open up the rain chance Not a wash-out by any means, but another stretch of days to keep an eye on splashy rain and lightning drifting through. Something of note looking ahead: the National Hurricane Center has place medium odds for tropical development over the Caribbean later in the week. A tropical feature seems plausible in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. For now, something to monitor for the Texas Coastline. Any impacts -- if they were to occur -- would likely not arrive until early-to-mid next week.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High: 99. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 78. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain by evening. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

