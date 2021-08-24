Biden administration sticking to Aug. 31 deadline for Afghanistan evacuation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Evacuations are still happening in Afghanistan, as the US works to move Americans and at-risk afghans from the country.

This is happening after the collapse of its government and take over by the Taliban. President Joe Biden says all Americans could be safely evacuated by August 31. It’s unclear if that extends to those Afghan allies as well.

KBTX White House Correspondent Jon Decker joined First News at Four after Mr. Biden spoke with world leaders in an emergency meeting of the G7.

“What we knew going into this meeting is at least two G7 partner nations, the UK and Germany, had urged President Biden to extend this deadline beyond August 31 for getting all of those who need to get out Afghanistan out of that country,“ Decker said.

