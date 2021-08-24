Advertisement

Brenham police officer arrested on a family violence charge

Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker has confirmed that the Washington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Police Officer Marley Mayo over the weekend.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A police officer in Brenham was arrested over the weekend on two charges: Interfere With Emergency Request for Assistance and Assault Cause Bodily Injury – Family Member.

KBTX called Brenham police Monday night to confirm the arrest, but a dispatcher said we’d have to call back Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Ron Parker released this statement to KWHI:

“The Brenham Police Department was made aware of an investigation of one of its officers, Officer Marley Mayo, over the weekend involving allegations of a criminal offense. The investigation is on-going and being conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and as such, we must refer any questions regarding the details of that matter to their office so as not to interfere with their case. She has been temporarily relieved of all official duties and law enforcement authority until the matter is concluded.”

