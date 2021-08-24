Advertisement

Bryan mother loses unborn baby due to COVID-19

Deacon Anderson Hines
Deacon Anderson Hines(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The CDC released earlier this month new safety data regarding COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people.

The CDC now encourages pregnant people, breastfeeding parents, and those looking to become parents to get vaccinated.

Bryan mother, Allison Hines says it’s information she wishes would have come out earlier during her pregnancy.

“Is it real? Is it fake? You see social media, you don’t know what’s true. There’s just so many factors that scared us in the beginning but now that we know that it is real and that we’ve had COVID we wish we would have taken better caution,” said Hines. ”Even though he was a healthy baby I did everything I could to keep him healthy during the pregnancy and here we are.”

Allison and her husband Cody lost their baby boy Deacon Anderson Hines at 37 weeks after they both contracted the virus just a week prior.

“Last year when COVID became a thing, me and Cody honestly didn’t think it was serious we just thought it was something that was made up,” said Hines. “Now that it has affected my family it’s real, it’s out there and we wish we would have protected ourselves more but with little to no research it was hard to make that decision.”

She’s hoping new information about the vaccine and pregnancy will encourage others to do research and help prevent her experience from happening to someone else.

“If we would have known weeks before we lost Deacon we probably would have gotten the vaccine and even before I got COIVD we probably would have gotten the vaccine if we would have known more information,” said Hines.

Hines is hoping to carry out Deacon’s legacy by helping other moms who are struggling with the loss of a child at birth.

Hines is taking donations to create weighted teddy bears that will be given parents a representation of their baby to leave the hospital with.

To learn more about that project click here.

