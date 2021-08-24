Advertisement

Bryan pair facing several felony drug charges after CSPD raids

Preston Todd, 23, and Alexandrea Fontes, 24
Preston Todd, 23, and Alexandrea Fontes, 24
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man and his girlfriend are facing charges for running a sizable drug operation across BCS.

College Station police raided two homes belonging to Preston Todd, 23, on Monday, one on Old Reliance Road in Bryan, and the other on Dartmouth Street in College Station.

Authorities say they found almost five pounds of marijuana, about 155 grams of Adderall, and more than 200 grams of illegal mushrooms. They also found a pistol, several digital scales, and multiple ledgers detailing the sale of pounds of THC concentrate and marijuana.

Todd has been on parole for possession of a controlled substance after a plea deal in 2018.

Police say his girlfriend, Alexandrea Fontes, 24, was also arrested.

Both are charged with several counts of manufacture and delivery, as well as drug possession charges

Investigators are asking for Todd’s bail to be set at no less than $100,000.

