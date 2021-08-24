Advertisement

Community invited to celebration of life for ‘Mr. G’

Giovanni Cerone passed away earlier this month at the age of 86
A Celebration of Life event is planned at the restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 29.
A Celebration of Life event is planned at the restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 29.(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community is invited to pay their respects to a longtime business owner who recently passed away.

A celebration of life will be held for Giovanni Cerone of Mr. G’s Pizzeria Sunday, Aug. 29. The public is welcome to stop by.

It will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the pizzeria in Downtown Bryan.

Please join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. G this Sunday afternoon from 2-4 at Mr. G's Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan. Come share a story and have a toast with our family and friends.

Posted by Mr G's Pizzeria on Monday, August 23, 2021

Cerone died earlier this month at age 86 at his home in his sleep.

Mr. G’s Pizzeria opened in 1996.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm a Burleson County deputy was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of...
Burleson County standoff suspect tied to August armed robbery
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker has confirmed that the Washington County Sheriff’s Department...
Brenham police officer arrested on a family violence charge
A crash slowed down traffic on the Highway 6 feeder road Monday morning.
Feeder road turnaround at William D. Fitch and Highway 6 back open
As the newest Aggies begin to moving in to the residence halls ahead of the new school year,...
Texas A&M’s COVID numbers continue to rise as new Aggies begin moving in over the weekend

Latest News

Calvert ISD requiring students, staff and visitors to wear face masks in campus buildings
Robert Parker Feltus, 25
One suspect in August armed robbery arrested in Bryan
Texas A&M police looking for suspects who stole thousands in athletic equipment
Texas A&M police looking for suspects who stole thousands in athletic equipment
Deacon Anderson Hines
Bryan mother loses unborn baby due to COVID-19