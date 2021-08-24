Community invited to celebration of life for ‘Mr. G’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community is invited to pay their respects to a longtime business owner who recently passed away.

A celebration of life will be held for Giovanni Cerone of Mr. G’s Pizzeria Sunday, Aug. 29. The public is welcome to stop by.

It will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the pizzeria in Downtown Bryan.

Please join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. G this Sunday afternoon from 2-4 at Mr. G's Pizzeria in Downtown Bryan. Come share a story and have a toast with our family and friends. Posted by Mr G's Pizzeria on Monday, August 23, 2021

Cerone died earlier this month at age 86 at his home in his sleep.

Mr. G’s Pizzeria opened in 1996.

