Community invited to celebration of life for ‘Mr. G’
Giovanni Cerone passed away earlier this month at the age of 86
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community is invited to pay their respects to a longtime business owner who recently passed away.
A celebration of life will be held for Giovanni Cerone of Mr. G’s Pizzeria Sunday, Aug. 29. The public is welcome to stop by.
It will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the pizzeria in Downtown Bryan.
Cerone died earlier this month at age 86 at his home in his sleep.
Mr. G’s Pizzeria opened in 1996.
