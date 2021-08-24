Advertisement

COVID in Context: See vaccinations by racial, ethnic demographics in Brazos County

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services tracks the racial and ethnic demographics of Texans receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Using that information gathered by DSHS and the U.S. Census population demographic estimates, the following figures can be calculated.

  • 28% of Hispanic or Latino Brazos County residents have been fully vaccinated

Residents who do not identify as Hispanic or Latino are categorized by the following racial groupings by DSHS, resulting in these data points:

  • 40% of white Brazos County residents have been fully vaccinated
  • 27% of Black or African American Brazos County residents have been fully vaccinated
  • 57% of Asian Brazos County residents have been fully vaccinated

U.S. Census data can be found here. DSHS vaccine data can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm a Burleson County deputy was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of...
Burleson County standoff suspect tied to August armed robbery
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker has confirmed that the Washington County Sheriff’s Department...
Brenham police officer arrested on a family violence charge
A crash slowed down traffic on the Highway 6 feeder road Monday morning.
Feeder road turnaround at William D. Fitch and Highway 6 back open
As the newest Aggies begin to moving in to the residence halls ahead of the new school year,...
Texas A&M’s COVID numbers continue to rise as new Aggies begin moving in over the weekend

Latest News

(Source: Jacques Doucet/WAFB)
LSU’s Tiger Stadium to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization,...
What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA
The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
FDA: Pfizer vaccine meets 'FDA gold standard'
Unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including...
'It was devastating': Mo. nurse talks losing baby to COVID-19 complications