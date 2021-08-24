COVID in Context: See vaccinations by racial, ethnic demographics in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services tracks the racial and ethnic demographics of Texans receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Using that information gathered by DSHS and the U.S. Census population demographic estimates, the following figures can be calculated.

28% of Hispanic or Latino Brazos County residents have been fully vaccinated

Residents who do not identify as Hispanic or Latino are categorized by the following racial groupings by DSHS, resulting in these data points:

40% of white Brazos County residents have been fully vaccinated

27% of Black or African American Brazos County residents have been fully vaccinated

57% of Asian Brazos County residents have been fully vaccinated

U.S. Census data can be found here. DSHS vaccine data can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.