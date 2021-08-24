Advertisement

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm a Burleson County deputy was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of...
Burleson County standoff suspect tied to August armed robbery
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker has confirmed that the Washington County Sheriff’s Department...
Brenham police officer arrested on a family violence charge
A crash slowed down traffic on the Highway 6 feeder road Monday morning.
Feeder road turnaround at William D. Fitch and Highway 6 back open
As the newest Aggies begin to moving in to the residence halls ahead of the new school year,...
Texas A&M’s COVID numbers continue to rise as new Aggies begin moving in over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat
Calvert ISD requiring students, staff and visitors to wear face masks in campus buildings
Brazos County Courthouse renderings
Brazos County Courthouse renderings
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders can’t sway Biden to delay Afghanistan withdrawal