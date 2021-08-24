Advertisement

FDA discourages participating in milk crate challenge

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The latest viral sensation popping up on social media is the “milk crate challenge.”

It is when someone stacks a bunch of milk crates like a pyramid and then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates falling into a mess underneath them.

Unsurprisingly, the Food and Drug Administration is discouraging people from participating.

The government agency weighed in after comedian Conan O’Brien tweeted, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.”

He made the joke after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The FDA tweeted a response saying they cannot recommend the challenge.

Many people who attempt it often fail and tumble to the ground, sometimes injuring themselves in the process.

The FDA warns that emergency rooms are already overloaded with coronavirus cases and you can get seriously injured trying this viral trick.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm a Burleson County deputy was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of...
Burleson County standoff suspect tied to August armed robbery
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker has confirmed that the Washington County Sheriff’s Department...
Brenham police officer arrested on a family violence charge
A crash slowed down traffic on the Highway 6 feeder road Monday morning.
Feeder road turnaround at William D. Fitch and Highway 6 back open
As the newest Aggies begin to moving in to the residence halls ahead of the new school year,...
Texas A&M’s COVID numbers continue to rise as new Aggies begin moving in over the weekend

Latest News

Calvert ISD requiring students, staff and visitors to wear face masks in campus buildings
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Authorities revise death toll in Tennessee flooding to 18
Mass devastation spanning around ten miles from fatal floods in Tennessee could take months,...
Mass devastation spans for miles after fatal floods
Pressure to extend Afghanistan exit deadline rising
Pressure to extend Afghanistan exit deadline rising