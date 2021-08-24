Advertisement

Huntsville officer injured in crash while responding to bank robbery

A 27-year-old man from Huntsville was arrested for the robbery.
A 27-year-old man from Huntsville was arrested for the robbery.
A 27-year-old man from Huntsville was arrested for the robbery.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Huntsville police officer had minor injuries Monday after being involved in a crash while responding to a bank robbery, according to the police department.

The robbery happened at First Financial Bank and the suspect took off running from the business. Police responded to the area and the suspect was apprehended near the intersection of 11th Street and Normal Park.

During the response, a police cruiser collided with a civilian’s vehicle. The officer was taken to a hospital to be checked out and the police department said on Facebook Monday night that he “is grateful for your thoughts and prayers He is doing well and in good spirits.”

According to the Huntsville Item, the man arrested for the robbery was Telvin Tubbs, 27, of Huntsville.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm a Burleson County deputy was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of...
Burleson County standoff suspect tied to August armed robbery
Three people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash along US 84 near Prairie Hill in...
Three killed in fiery crash in Limestone County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Anthony McGuire is accused of crashing his vehicle into a railroad crossing sign Saturday...
College Station man arrested after crash in Downtown Bryan
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
FDA urges people not to take animal worm drug to treat or prevent COVID-19

Latest News

Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker has confirmed that the Washington County Sheriff’s Department...
Brenham police officer arrested on a family violence charge
Monday Evening Weather Update 8/23
Monday Evening Weather Update 8/23
DPS troopers confirm a Burleson County deputy was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of...
Burleson County standoff suspect tied to August armed robbery
Burleson County standoff suspect tied to August armed robbery
Burleson County standoff suspect tied to August armed robbery